Youngster arrested for alleged abduction of minor boy and girl

The Munambam police on Wednesday made one more arrest in connection with the alleged abduction of a minor boy and girl.

The arrested is Ashwin, 21, of Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place on September 13. Another accused in the case, identified as Riswan, was arrested within two days of the incident.

Ashwin faces cases for rape, theft, and drug peddling.

A team led by Inspector A.L. Yesudas, Sub Inspector V.K. Sasikumar, senior civil police officers Jayadevan, M.C. Shema, and civil police officer Devashine made the arrest.

Two held

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested two alleged habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Ashique, 26, of Pallippuram and Sanjay aka Kokkan, 25, of Cherai were arrested on the basis of a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar under the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt aimed at cleansing the rural police limits of miscreants.

Ashique has 17 cases, including attempt to murder, grievous hurt, criminal trespass, abduction, rape and sexual abuse of minors, registered against him at Munambam, North Paravur and Vadakkekara police stations. He was arrested last year as well under KAAPA.

Sanjay has six cases for attempt to murder and drug peddling registered against him at the North Paravur police station.

So far, 71 persons have been arrested and 36 exiled under KAAPA, said Mr. Vivek Kumar.

Fake ornaments

The Vadakkekara police arrested a woman on the charge of pawning fake gold ornaments. Jency, 34, of Chennamangalam is accused of pledging two fake gold bangles for ₹65,000 at a private financial institution last Saturday.

Arrested for misbehaviour

The Vadakkekara police arrested a man accused of misbehaving with a woman. The arrested is Muhammed Rekeeb, 20, of West Bengal.