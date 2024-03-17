Young volunteers paint Kochi streets with messages on social issues

March 17, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

A group of youth under the banner of Captains Social Foundation, a youth-led non-profit organisation, are engaged in street art in Kochi by preening up public spaces with their paintings.

They also convey messages on social issues, like on the need for segregating garbage and their sustainable treatment. The latest of their projects in Kochi is near the Water Metro terminal at Marine Drive, where its volunteers organised a street wall painting drive in association with Suchitwa Mission, the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority, to drive home the message of cleanliness.

The initiatives to creatively paint garbage containers in the city, were done by around 27 of our young volunteers. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work is paying dividents and have left a lasting impression among the public. Their commitment to make Kochi more beautiful and accessible, is a testament to their spirit of volunteering, says Mahmood Salman Sulfikar, an eye technician cum photographer, who is also district coordinator of the foundation.

The team members include Alka Fathima Najeeb, a law student. “It was great being part of street art to spread the message of cleanliness in the city. I also got many like-minded friends from among the group,” she adds.

“It is not just art on walls, but a sense of pride and community engagement. We look forward to more such initiatives in the future, in order to work together to create a more inclusive and vibrant city,” say its team members.

