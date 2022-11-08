Young talents to showcase their skills at the State School Science fest

ADVERTISEMENT

About 5,000 students are expected to participate in the State School Science fest to be held at six venues here from November 9 to 12.

V. Sivankutty, Minister for Education, will inaugurate the event at Ernakulam Town hall on November 10. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan will deliver the keynote address.

K. Jeevan Baby, Director of General Education, will hoist the flag at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. The registration for nearly 154 events will be held on November 9.

The science fest is being held after two years following the pandemic crisis. Competitions will be held in categories including science, social science, work experience, information technology, and maths. The six venues including Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School; St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School; Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School, Pullepady; Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara; and SRV Higher Secondary School.

The science fair will be held at St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School. St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School is the venue for maths fair. The vocational and career expo will be held at SRV Higher Secondary School while the work experience fair at the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School.

Around 200 staff members of the Education department form part of the organising committee. The food for the participants will be prepared at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. The fest is being held as per the green protocol. Around 200 Kudumbashree workers will remove the waste after the completion of the events. The science fest will conclude on November 12. P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, will inaugurate the valedictory session.