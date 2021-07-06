Young navy official found dead in Kochi

KOCHI

A navy official, reportedly a sailor, was found dead at the naval base here in the early hours of July 6.

The deceased was identified as Thushar Attri, 19, of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was found dead shortly after 2.30 a.m. at the watch tower in Katari Bagh where he was put on guard duty between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“When he didn’t answer the wireless, a Navy official dropped in at the watch tower to find the youngster dead. A probe is on to find whether it was a case of suicide. We have registered a case for unnatural death,” Harbour police sources said.

The body is at Navy Hospital and will be taken to a Government Hospital for postmortem procedure before being send back to home.

The Navy has formed a statutory board of inquiry to investigate the death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104; Maithri suicide prevention helpline 0484 2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre helpline 0495-2760000; and Direct Intervention System For Health Awareness (DISHA) 1056.