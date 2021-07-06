Young Navy official found dead at Kochi Naval Base

Kochi

06 July 2021 18:33 IST

A Navy sailor on guard duty was found dead with a bullet injury to his forehead at the Naval Base here in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Thushar Attri, 19, of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was found dead shortly after 2.30 a.m. at the watch tower at Katari Bagh where he was put on guard duty between 12 midnight and 4 a.m.

“When he didn’t answer the wireless, a Navy official dropped in at the watch tower to find the youngster dead. A probe is on to find whether it was a case of suicide or accidental firing. We have registered a case for unnatural death,” Harbour police sources said.

The Navy has formed a statutory Board of Inquiry to conduct a probe and find out reasons behind the death.