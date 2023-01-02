Young music talent to perform at JT Pac on January 3

January 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Young talent Navaneeth Unnikrishnan will showcase his passion for music at the JT Pac on the Choice School campus in Thripunithura on January 3.

A student of Economics and Finance at the New York University, he was born and brought up in the United States. The youngster had won the hearts of music lovers through his mellifluous rendering of songs of yesteryears on various social media platforms.

He has sung in major Indian languages. Navaneeth has a special liking for songs by Devarajan and Baburaj. He has been learning Hindustani and Carnatic music.

Besides presenting the memorable Malayalam hits from the 1950s, he will also present the musical nuances before the audience during the two-hour long programme.