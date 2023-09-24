Young lawyer held; let off on bail

September 24, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam North Police arrested a young lawyer on charge of obstructing the duty of police officials and damaging their wireless set.

The police said the lawyer, Shehin, 25, continued to smoke at the road side, despite being warned against it. He also refused to state his identity and address. He was taken to the station and let off on bail.

However, the Ernakulam Bar Association, in a release, condemned the police action and alleged that the young lawyer was targeted for questioning police excess. It further alleged that he suffered a head injury in the scuffle with the police and added that a complaint in this regard will be given to the Advocate General, seeking action against the police personnel concerned.

MDMA

The Kochi City Police arrested three youths with MDMA in separate cases on Sunday, while three ganja plants were discovered in an unused part of a building at Mattancherry.

The plants were being grown in the terrace of the first floor where a furniture making unit had operated. It was discovered in a special drive held on Saturday as directed by City Police Commissioner A. Akbar.

Nikhil, 23, of Kottarakkara was arrested with 2.36 grams of MDMA from a lodge in Ernakulam North, in a joint drive by Ernakulam North Police and the City Police’s anti-narcotic special squad. Based on the information he gave, the special squad and Thrikkakara Police arrested Prajeesh, 32, who too hailed from Kottarakkara with 0.88 grams of the drug from a rented house in Kangarapadi.

In yet another case, Mahin, 35, of Vazhakkala was arrested from a hotel in Edappally on Saturday night with the drug.

Drunk driving

The Kochi City Police registered 331 cases against motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol, in a city-wide combing operation held on Saturday.

A total of 80 cases were registered for speeding and rash driving, 76 cases for abuse or sale of narcotic substances, and 25 cases for consuming liquor in public. Special combing operations will continue, to prevent accidents and to curb drugs abuse.

Drugs, tobacco

The Ernakulam Rural Police registered 13 cases related to sale of drugs and banned tobacco products. Another 52 people were taken into preventive custody, in a special combing operation in 34 police stations under five police sub divisions, on Saturday.

Assault

The Munambam Police arrested four youth, two of whom were history sheeters on charge of assaulting a group of youths that included young women, at a bar hotel in Cherai.

Ananthu, 24, Ameer, 24, Abhiram, 21, and Sharon, 24, all natives of Cherai reportedly passed lewd comments at the three women in the other group. The other group questioned it, and the attack was in retaliation, the police said.

