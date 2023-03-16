Young generation helping create a better future

March 16, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Only an ecosystem-based climate action, imbibing the co-evolution model can create a sustainable earth and no piecemeal action can replace it, said Abhilash S., Associate Professor, department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cusat, speaking on ‘Climate Change and Extinction Crisis’.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Climate Action Group- ‘Let’s Clap Together For A Sustainable Future’ at Pala St. Thomas College under the aegis of Meenachil Nadee Saramskshan Samithi and Meenachil River Rain Monitoring Network.

He said the comprehensiveness of action plan that is required for sustainability is illustrated by the way various elements that make up life on earth are interlinked. He also said only early warning systems and early preparedness can help us meet disasters more effectively and speed up rebuilding process.

Sources in the Meenachil river protection group said that climate action groups are part of an alliance for climate resilience in schools and colleges. Such climate action groups have so far been formed in five colleges and 13 schools. These groups help students interact among themselves, discuss pressing issues, and undertake outreach programmes based on the findings of their studies and discussions.

The outreach programmes may include cleaning up, creation of awareness, and other actions that are part of efforts to create a sustainable earth. These climate action groups are helped by teacher coordinators and organisations like the NSS and NCC cadets or scouts and guides.

Thursday also marked the inauguration of a Citizens’ Climate Education Centre in Poojar, distribution of identity cards to rain and river gauge volunteers, and distribution of Father Vincent Kalariparambil Memorial Best Climate Action Group Award 2022-23 to St. Joseph’s UP School, Malayinchipara, near Poonjar.

The group that is part of the climate action group in the UP school took up measuring the rainfall in the area for a period of one year. The rain readings were published in a book format, which was released online by Madhav Gadgil, eminent ecologist, writer and academic, who prepared the report on the Western Ghats for the Union ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.