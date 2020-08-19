Young engineers develop IoT-based devices to fight COVID-19

KOCHI

19 August 2020 22:18 IST

Non-touch system for visitor registration, thermal scanning and liquid dispenser ready for deployment

Five young engineers from various parts of the State have joined hands to come up with three Internet of Things-based automated non-touch electronic devices to tide over the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Part of a startup Woget, they interacted during the lockdown to develop a non-touch system for visitor registration, an automatic thermal scanner and portable automatic dispenser.

LoReg, a device with an application, can be used in supermarkets, hospitals, shops, public transport stations, educational institutions, private companies, residential areas, apartments and public offices to record the entry of visitors without physical contact, thus averting the risk of using a common register and pen. On downloading the app, the basic personal details of the user are registered on the phone and a unique QR code is generated, which is then scanned using a compact hardware whereby the visitor details get stored.

It can also be used as an attendance register in offices. All the employees once registered, will get their unique QR code and can mark their slot in attendance just by scanning.

The automated thermal scanner records the body temperature of visitors automatically and the data can be made available for analysis. This helps to do away with the need for deploying a person for operating the thermal scanner.

The sensor-based portable dispenser delivers any type of liquid (sanitizer, hand wash, shower gel etc.) without physical contact and dispenses an adjustable amount required.

The devices developed by young engineers Alif Shahul, Athul Rajagopal, Febin Jishal, Mohamed Saheer, and Iqbal Faizi, which had evoked a lot of interest since the prototypes stage are now ready for deployment, a release issued by the startup said.