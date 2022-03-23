Young B.Tech graduate arrested with MDMA

Accused used technology-driven methods to widen network, says excise

KOCHI

In a joint operation by the Ernakulam excise special squad and city excise range, a young IT expert was arrested allegedly with 5 g of MDMA on Wednesday.

The arrested youngster was identified as Harikrishnan, 24, a B.Tech graduate from Cherthala. His scooter was also seized.

Excise officials claimed that he was the key player of the Telegram group named Night Riders Task Team engaged in distributing drugs across the city. He allegedly used technology-driven methods to widen the network.

The accused used to source the drug wholesale from Bengaluru and then sell it in retail using the group, excise officials said. He never involved himself in the direct sale of the drug.

“Instead, he used to drop satchels containing the drug in isolated stretches in the cover of the night and then would share the location in the Telegram group created for the peddlers. He used a specialised code to alert that the stuff has been dropped and the peddler, who had collected it, responded with the code ‘task completed’,” said excise officials.

Though the excise department had recently arrested a few youngsters, who allegedly worked for him as peddlers, they could not reach the accused till now. That many of the peddlers, who worked for him, have never seen him didn’t help either.

Excise officials said that he tended to use different mobile numbers, Telegram ids, and vehicles for the drug deals. He used to pay the peddler a commission of ₹1,000 for each gram of MDMA sold. The gang mainly targeted youngsters who lived in hostels.

The excise officials, split into different teams, were closely monitoring various areas in the city where he was likely to turn up when the excise shadow team received an alert that he had come to drop the drug at a road near Kuzhuveli temple in Chalikkavattom. Though he tried to flee by abandoning his vehicle when cornered, excise officials nabbed him.

Excise officials are trying to find out the source of the drug. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Ernakulam special squad circle inspector M. Sajeev Kumar, assistant inspector K.R. Ramprasad, preventive officers Sathyanarayanan E.S. and Ramesan K.K., city metro shadow team members N.D. Tomy and N.G. Ajithkumar, and civil excise officers Jitheesh and Vimal Raj carried out the operation.