Young artist who was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan

March 18, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST

Among the consolation prize winners at the JSW Futurescapes painting competition, that was held here here in association with The Hindu Young World on March 17 (Sunday) was Ryan Nimrodh Rabin, who had been invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan in August 2023 after he drew a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu.

A Std. VII student of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, he has a YouTube channel ‘Ryan’s Vibe’, where he mainly posts videos of his drawings.

“I took a week to draw the President’s portrait, spending time after school hours and this was sent to her. She was impressed with my colour pencil drawing and she invited me and my family members to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President was very impressed and gave me a gift,” says Ryan.

His parents began to take notice of his kills when he was around two years’ old, following which his drawings began to be uploaded to YouTube.

