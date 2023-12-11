Young artist showcases a brief history of Fort Kochi in miniatures

December 11, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

It is a brief summary of the long and eventful history of Fort Kochi. A bird’s eye view is what 16-year-old Fenal George Pattalath has created for visitors to his exhibition of miniatures of Fort Kochi, viewed from the shores of Vypeen, north of the present shipping channel.

The Portuguese called it Santa Cruz de Cochim. The miniatures by the young artist producing a pulse of history include the first Santa Cruz Cathedral. It may be recalled that Fort Kochi (Santa Cruz de Cochim) is the first European model city in South East Asia, says Fr. Johney Xavier Puthukkattu, PRO, Roman Catholic Diocese of Cochin.

The Santa Cruz Cathedral fell to the depredations of colonial powers that followed the Portuguese. Though the Dutch wanted to bring the edifice down they kept it giving due credit to its arresting interiors, says Fr. Puthukkattu, who is instrumental in encouraging Fenal to use his talents to draw attention to one of the busiest modern-day tourism spots steeped in history.

Another miniature is that of the St. Francis Assisi Church, which was built by the first batch of Franciscan Missionaries, who arrived on Kerala shores in 1503 along with Francisco de Albuquerque. The church escaped destruction later, thanks largely to the goodwill enjoyed by the 13th century gentle, itinerant saint from Assisi, who had a big fan following throughout Europe.

The house of the Govenador, the new Cochin Bishop’s House, is among the miniatures. It is a recollection of several milestones in the history of Kerala. For one, this was the residence of Hendrik van Rheede, the Governor of Dutch Malabar from 1669 to 1676. He prepared the ground for the collection and publication of the seminal Hortus Malabaricus (The Garden of Malabar), a 17th century Latin treatise on the flora of Kerala with major inputs from Itty Achuthan. The contributions of Matheus Padiri, the illustrator of the compendium, is equally memorable.

Earlier, the house was the residence of Portuguese governors, and is among the oldest functioning buildings in India, says Fr. Puthukkatt.

The other miniatures include the buildings that have faded into history and the Jesuit House, which housed the largest library in Asia and which was set on fire by the Dutch, its embers lasting for days and drawing worldwide condemnation for the act. It is said that Hortus Malabaricus was brought out as an act of reparation for the burning of the library.

The novitiate house and the Dominican Monastery too can be seen as part of the miniatures on display before the Cochin Bishop’s House. The exhibition is on till January 7.

The young artist, from Kattiparambu near Kannamaly, says making miniatures has been a hobby for him since his childhood. Fenal is a student of Plus One at Sacred Heart, Thevara, and plans to peruse a course in architecture.