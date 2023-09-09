ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga instructor booked under Pocso Act

September 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A yoga instructor was arrested by the Mulavukad police on Saturday on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a minor girl in a school.

The arrested is Ajith, 38, of Willingdon Island. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Ajith was serving as a temporary Yoga instructor in a school within the Mulavukad police station limits. He was accused of attempting to sexually abuse the girl during a session. He was produced in court and remanded.

