Yoga instructor booked under Pocso Act

A yoga instructor was arrested by the Mulavukad police on Saturday on charge of attempting to sexually abuse a minor girl in a school.
The arrested is Ajith, 38, of Willingdon Island. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Ajith was serving as a temporary Yoga instructor in a school within the Mulavukad police station limits. He was accused of attempting to sexually abuse the girl during a session. He was produced in court and remanded.
