Yet to get permission for work, says PWD

A senior Public Works Department official said an estimate to dismantle structures that hamper vehicle movement at Vyttila had been readied early this year and sent to the Chief Engineer (PWD-NH wing), based on a demand by the traffic police and others.

“We are yet to get a direction to go ahead with the work. An administrative sanction is needed since it would be a new work, which would also involve relocating a few traffic lights and a KSEB transformer,” the official said.

No decision

The State government has not taken a decision to widen narrow parts and bellmouths of the junction, over three years since local PWD officials readied a preliminary report. Sources in the department said land would have to be acquired, especially on the eastern side of the flyover, where two or three more lanes are needed to cater to the ever-increasing traffic volume.