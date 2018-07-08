Yet another show of Malappuram’s football craze

The World Cup crazy Malappuram is hosting yet another exhibition, celebrating the biggest show on earth.

A display of newspapers and magazines from across the world that splashed the FIFA World Cup of 2006 is pulling crowds to Press Club here. The exhibition by Zubair Kaliyattamukku is titled ‘A Final Before the Final’.

The State Public Relations Department and Malappuram Press Club have joined hands in organising the exhibition.

A school headmaster by profession, Mr. Zubair is passionate about most things that an enterprising man can dream of. An avid collector of newspapers, stamps, textbooks, and coins, besides being an award-winning agriculturalist, he has an amazing number of newspapers the magazines telling the story of the 2006 World Cup.

Visitors wowed at the screaming, sensational headlines and photographs that had hit the newspapers and magazines in 2006. The blown-up action photographs of players like Zinadine Zidane, Fabio Grosso, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Marco Materazzi relived the memories of a great World Cup played in Germany.

“I was planning to hold this exhibition at my school when the Press Club and the Public Relations Department approached me to do it in Malappuram town. The response from the football lovers of Malappuram has been overwhelming,” said Mr. Zubair.

Deputy Director of Education Nirmala Devi inaugurated the exhibition.

Mr. Zubair’s wife Rubeena Meleveettil, who runs a gymnasium at Chemmad, helped him arrange the newspapers.

“The World Cup coverage by the Arab newspapers has been amazing. They have dwarfed the papers from other countries,” Mr. Zubair said pointing to an array of broadsheets from the Arabian Gulf.

Another exhibition of caricatures of the football icons done by a group of cartoonists and caricaturists from across the State too was on at Press Club. “There is nothing more befitting to celebrate the football euphoria being displayed by the people of Malappuram,” said Suresh Edappal, Press Club secretary.