Year of Enterprises to continue into new financial year, says Rajeeve

January 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday said the department would continue the financial year 2023-24 as the Year of Enterprises based on the success of the current year, which saw the establishment of more than 1.25 lakh new enterprises bringing in more than ₹7,000 crore in investments.

He said unlike in the current year, the new campaign ideas for the new financial year would come from the ground level with the internees and consultants appointed by the department at the local level making assessment of the targets.

Mr. Rajeeve was speaking at the inauguration of a mega entrepreneurs’ meet in the city. The meet was conducted to celebrate the success of the Year of Enterprises campaign and identify units that could be scaled up through one-to-one meetings with the entrepreneurs.

The Minister said 38% of the new enterprises under the Year of Enterprises campaign had been launched by women. The government was now busy with opening an e-commerce platform for Made-in-Kerala products. It was expected to be ready by April this year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the investors’ meet, billed as the biggest in the State so far.

Around 10,000 entrepreneurs participated in the entrepreneurs’ meet organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. Along with the entrepreneurs, senior officials of the department and leaders of various industry organisations participated in the inaugural programme.

A booklet brought out by the department on the scope for scaling up new enterprises was released with a copy of the survey report being handed over to Revenue Minister K. Rajan.