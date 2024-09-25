Year of Enterprises campaign clocks 3 lakh units, ₹18,943 crore in investments

The ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign, initially launched under an initiative of the Department of Industries and Commerce under the Kerala government to facilitate registration of one lakh new enterprises in the State during 2022-23 is into its third year. The drive has now registered nearly three lakh new units as on September 25, generating over 6.28 lakh employment in investments totalling over ₹19,000 crore.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in a social media post that around one lakh of the new enterprises came up in the manufacturing sector and several others in the hi-technology areas. “This is a matter of pride and answers sceptics even among well-wishers, who asked whether one lakh new enterprises could be launched in a year.”

The minister said that both the media and the officials were not too sure about the targets and feasibility. But more than one lakh enterprises were registered in the first two years: 2022-23 and 2023-24. And the campaign looks like it is set to succeed in the third year as well.

Buoyed by the ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign and Kerala achieving the top spot among States in the country in the Ease of Doing Business ranking, the Minister said that new enterprises with investments up to ₹50 crore will get permission to launch production and business within a minute using the K-SWIFT platform.

According to an Industries department source, a new entrepreneur with investments up to ₹50 crore can avail the certificate issued via K-SWIFT platform, a single window clearance facility involving all the line departments concerned, and get go in for a pukkah registration within 3.5 years.

The ‘Year of Enterprises 3.0’ 2024-25 is building on the success of the previous years. During the current financial year, 51,914 new units have been registered involving ₹3,632 crore and providing employment to 1,09,882 people. Ernakulam is among the top districts with 5,567 new enterprises, investments of ₹540 crore and providing employment to 13,671 people.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the Palakkad industrial metro township will accentuate the process of industrialisation of the State in the new wave of technology driven investments. According to reports, a team of officials from the Union government is set to visit Palakkad in early October.