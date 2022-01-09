Year after opening of flyover, traffic snarls worsen at Vyttila Junction

KOCHI

09 January 2022 22:25 IST

PWD has not yet reduced extent of roundabout and traffic medians beneath flyover

Traffic congestion has worsened at Vyttila Junction, although a six-lane flyover was commissioned on January 9 last year, at what is the biggest junction in the State. This has led to police personnel, traffic experts and others demanding that the Public Works Department (NH wing), which built the flyover, adopt drastic measures to make optimal use of the space beneath the structure.

It is shocking that the PWD did little, even after agreeing over 10 months ago to reduce the extent of the roundabout and traffic medians it built beneath the flyover. That alone would considerably ease traffic movement in all directions, by opening up space for moving vehicles and for those awaiting the green signal, said police sources.

Giving credence to criticism that the flyover helped just about 30% of long-distance motorists, leaving the others to jostle for space beneath the structure, Upendra Narayan, an expert on road safety and road engineering, spoke of how the situation would have been better but for slack planning by the PWD and the State government. “They dream of mega projects and not tailor-made solutions to streamline traffic flow at bottlenecked corridors that abound, even on highways.”

“One does not need rocket technology to decongest Vyttila. Simple and instant measures that make optimal use of available space beneath the flyover will considerably help unwind the traffic snarls. The junction has been designed without considering a few thousand buses that converge every day at Vyttila Mobility Hub, the entry and exit of which are choked. The engineers have not given attention to the turning circle that buses need and their approach and departure angles. Less said the better about the plight of the footpath at the junction,” said Mr. Narayan.

Sunitha Dixon, the councillor representing Vyttila in Kochi Corporation, said the PWD and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were dilly-dallying on readying a new underpass parallel to the one beneath the Vyttila railway bridge, to ensure smooth flow of vehicles in the east-west direction.

PWD sources said higher-ups in the department were yet to give the go-ahead to redesign the roundabout and medians that currently hamper the smooth flow of vehicles beneath the flyover.

The PWD has also not done anything substantial to decongest Edappally Junction, although former Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran had assured at the inaugural of the Vyttila flyover that steps would be taken to ensure smooth flow of vehicles there. The result is that traffic snarls often extend all the way up to the NH Bypass near Oberon Mall, located over a km from Edappally.