Youth Congress march to ED office turns violent in Kochi

Protest held against alleged harassment of Rahul Gandhi by agency

Police use water cannon as Youth Congress workers stage a protest outside the ED office in Kochi on Friday against the alleged harassment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the agency in the National Herald case. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Tension erupted here on Friday after a march taken out to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the aegis of the Youth Congress State Committee turned violent, leading to the use of water cannon by the police.

The march was in protest against the alleged harassment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, and against the controversial Agnipath scheme.

Delivering the inaugural address, Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil warned of strong protests against the Union government. K.S. Sabarinadhan, vice president, said that Mr. Gandhi is being persecuted for raising his voice against the anti-people policies of the Union government.

Posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi placed on a police barricade during the Youth Congress’ march to the ED office in Kochi against the alleged harassment of Rahul Gandhi by the agency in the National Herald case. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The attempt by the protesters to scale over the barricade put up to stop them on the tracks led to heated arguments and minor scuffle with the police. The protesters alleged that one among them was injured in the police action.

MLAs Anwar Sadat and Roji M. John and District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas were among those who participated.