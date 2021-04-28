YC activists disrupt interview alleging violation of norms

Youth Congress activists staged a protest on Wednesday, disrupting a job interview at the State GST Joint Commissioner’s office at Thevara, alleging that it was held in violation of norms.

The outfit allege that the interview was also violative of the prevailing election code of conduct and the COVID-19 protocol. The protesters claimed that the vacancy should have been filled based on an interview of the candidates registered in the employment exchange.

However, most of those eligible were physically-challenged and differently-abled who could not make it to the interview in the prevailing situation. They alleged that the interview was held despite T.J. Vinod, MLA, writing a letter to the authorities to postpone it considering the present situation.

The Youth Congress activists led by district president Tito Antony staged the protest in the wake of complaints from the eligible candidates. Later, in a conciliatory meet, an assurance was reportedly given to postpone the interview.

Mr. Antony alleged that the interview held in haste was an attempt to favour the ruling party supporters despite it being possible to make temporary appointments on a daily wage basis through Kudumbashree. He said that the protest was held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.