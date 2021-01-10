WTE plant to have 5 MW production capacity

The proposed waste-to-energy plant with a minimum capacity of 300 tonnes per day will have a production capacity of 5 MW for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies.

The firm or consortium chosen to execute the project has to ensure that the landfill should not be more than 10% of the waste received at the site. It should collect, segregate, and transport solid waste from collection bins in the identified cluster at a radius of 25 to 35 kilometres from the site.

There should be bin-based secondary collection to ensure maximum coverage of waste collection from the city. The participating local bodies in the cluster will be responsible for undertaking door-to-door collection, street cleaning, and delivery to the bins provided by the company at the designated collection points.

The location of bins and collection points will be decided depending on area and population and with mutual consultation between the civic bodies and the firm/consortium. The private partner has to transport solid waste to the processing facility with minimal handling and limited inter-vehicle transfers using the best practices in vehicle planning, scheduling, and handling.

It will have to preferably segregate waste at source by creating awareness among customers and providing different collection containers for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. However, waste segregation is essential before processing waste in any manner. The firm will have to segregate non-usable and non-biodegradable waste, including plastic, metal, glass, and electronic items and recycle / reprocess them through its own units or sell them to re-processors / recyclers.

Waste materials like rubber, tyres, upholstery, and bags can be sold to cement factories as energy sources. Resource recovery has to be carried out at the cost and risk of the firm / consortium. It should also ensure that no part of construction and demolition waste is used in the plant.

The private partner has to process leachate in accordance with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ) standards. It should develop sanitary landfill of designed capacity and set up a leachate treatment facility at the site, if required. A greenhouse concept having plants, lawns, and gardens has to be developed surrounding the plant while trying to set up a model spot for educating the public on environmental protection.