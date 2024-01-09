Writer Vyttila Joseph dies at 84

January 09, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Writer Joseph Vyttila, 84, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning. He had been ailing for some time. The funeral was held at St. Raphel’s Church in Thykoodam.

Winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his overall contributions, he was editor of the ‘Samayam’ magazine published by the Christian Service Society. He had penned 25 works, including short stories, novels and plays.

He wrote the work Charamavarshikam at the age of 18. Some of his works included Pavangalude Panchali, Ashramam and Peeditharude Sangeerthanam. Though he started a drama troupe named Navadarshana, he could not take it forward due to various reasons. He penned the script for the movie Chemmeenkettu directed by Vijaya Karottil, but it did not reach the cinemas owing to financial hurdles. He had worked as assistant director in filmmaker Sibi Malayil’s movie Mudra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.