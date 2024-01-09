GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writer Vyttila Joseph dies at 84

Winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his overall contributions, he had penned 25 works, including short stories, novels and plays

January 09, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Joseph Vyttila, 84, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning. He had been ailing for some time. The funeral was held at St. Raphel’s Church in Thykoodam.

Winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his overall contributions, he was editor of the ‘Samayam’ magazine published by the Christian Service Society. He had penned 25 works, including short stories, novels and plays.

He wrote the work Charamavarshikam at the age of 18. Some of his works included Pavangalude Panchali, Ashramam and Peeditharude Sangeerthanam. Though he started a drama troupe named Navadarshana, he could not take it forward due to various reasons. He penned the script for the movie Chemmeenkettu directed by Vijaya Karottil, but it did not reach the cinemas owing to financial hurdles. He had worked as assistant director in filmmaker Sibi Malayil’s movie Mudra.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.