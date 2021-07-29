Kochi

Writer Thomas Joseph dead

Writer Thomas Joseph  

Novelist and short story writer Thomas Joseph, 66, passed away in Aluva on Thursday afternoon.

He was ailing and under treatment for about three years when he died at a private hospital. The funeral will be held on Friday in Kalamassery. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The late Mr. Joseph won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2013 for his work "Marichavar Cinema Kaanukayanu". He won the SBT Literary Award as well as the KA Kodungalloor Memorial Prize. He was born in Eloor, near Kalamassery.

His friends, including other writers, had helped fund his treatment by selling his books as he was under treatment.


