Writer C.T. Thankachan passes away

August 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Writer and cultural activist from Palluruthy C.T. Thankachan passed away here on Wednesday.

He was 63 and is survived by his wife Barbara and son Noel. He was under medical treatment for some time now. His work Veenju (Wine), published five years ago, is a recollection of his meetings with great writers and artists who marked the cultural life of Kerala such as M.V. Devan, M. Govindan, Kakkanadan, Madhavikutty, ghazal singer Umbayi, and film director John Abraham. The book won wide recognition and was reprinted thrice.

He enjoyed great goodwill from the people of West Kochi and his colleagues in the field of journalism, though he left journalism early. He was instrumental in launching a press club for journalists in the West Kochi area, recalled a news reporter in Palluruthy.