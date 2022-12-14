Writer complains of apathetic treatment; cyber police shoots down allegation

December 14, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

A Kochi-based writer, Chithira Kusuman, has accused the city cyber police station of apathetic treatment when she turned up to lodge a complaint about her Facebook profile picture being uploaded on an adult content site and of her petition not even getting acknowledged.

The cyber police, however, on their part said they never received the first complaint to begin with, and that as soon as they received the petition by email on December 8, they had sent a letter to Facebook asking for details associated with the user of the URL concerned. They also claimed to have not been able to contact the petitioner despite repeated attempts since then before finally being able to reach her and convey the action taken on Tuesday.

“That they [cyber police] didn’t receive the first mail is a lie since they could not have viewed my second mail, which was actually just a reminder, without getting the first one since both the mails were in a loop. Also, I had mentioned the URL in the first mail without which they could not have initiated action as they claimed. The excuse that they couldn’t contact me was childish,” Ms. Kusuman said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, she alleged that an officer at the reception of the station allegedly told her that she would have to face the consequences of not locking her Facebook profile picture, and that far from probing it, the police were even finding it hard to track down far more serious cases like cheating. When she told another officer that the site had many such unauthorised uploaded pictures of women, she was asked to mail her complaint with the URL and not to be bothered about others, Ms. Kusuman further said in her post.

“It is standard practice for us to explain the need for locking the profile pictures on social media, which she probably misunderstood. Strictly speaking, we need not admit complaints linked to social media but are supposed to focus more on online frauds and stuff. We could easily ask petitioners to lodge such petitions with the police station concerned though we never turn them away,” said an officer at the cyber station.

He added that details like user ID, IP address, or contact number linked to the URL were being awaited after which steps would be taken to remove her picture from the site.

Ms. Kusuman, however, said the mere removal of her picture from the site alone was not her demand but a more proactive approach by the police towards victimised women so that they felt protected and emboldened to explore cyber space.