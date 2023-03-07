ADVERTISEMENT

Writ in HC challenges nominations to APJ varsity syndicate

March 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition challenging the nomination of six persons as the members of the Board of Governors and the syndicate of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical university was moved before the Kerala High court on Tuesday.

The petitioner argued that the nomination was illegal as the Governor had not approved the amendments to the University Act introduced by the State government. The six were nominated following the amendments, the petitioner pointed out.

The court issued a notice to the State government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US