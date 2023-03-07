HamberMenu
Writ in HC challenges nominations to APJ varsity syndicate

March 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition challenging the nomination of six persons as the members of the Board of Governors and the syndicate of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical university was moved before the Kerala High court on Tuesday.

The petitioner argued that the nomination was illegal as the Governor had not approved the amendments to the University Act introduced by the State government. The six were nominated following the amendments, the petitioner pointed out.

The court issued a notice to the State government.

