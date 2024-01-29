GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Writ can be filed against KITCO, says High Court

HC allows an appeal filed by an association of KITCO employees against a single judge’s dismissal of their petition challenging reduction of retirement age from 58 to 55

January 29, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the High Court has held that the Kerala State Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO) is an instrumentality of the Union of India under Article 12 of the Constitution of India and is, therefore, amenable to writ jurisdiction of the High Court.

The Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C. Pratheep Kumar made the ruling recently while allowing an appeal filed by the Welfare Association of KITCO Employees and two other employees against a single judge’s verdict.

The single judge had dismissed their petition challenging the amendments brought to the KITCO Staff Rules, including reduction of retirement age from 58 to 55, on the ground that the writ petition was not maintainable as it was not a government-owned company.

Representation in board

The Bench said a large majority of shares of the company were held by the instrumentalities of the Union government. Though the State government had only 3% share, it has got a decisive representation in the board with two directors out of 12. Besides, the policy decisions of the company were controlled by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) which nominates one-third of the directors including the Chairman and the Managing Director.

It was clear from the documents produced that the State and Union governments themselves specifically consider the company as a Union government company. The court ordered placing of the writ petition before the single judge for considering it on merit.

