Wounds of Partition have not yet healed, says Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree

May 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Partition is a real wound that has not healed at all, writer Geetanjali Shree, who won the International Booker Prize in 2022, has said.

“It is a reality in north India and Bengal that they continue to live this divided life in which their memories and relatives are on both sides,” she said at a conversation on ‘Beyond Boundaries’ at the Yuvadhara Youth Literature Festival held at Fort Kochi on Friday.

Ms. Shree had won the Booker for her Hindi novel Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell. Published in 2018, it narrated the journey of an 80-year-old woman who travels to Pakistan following the death of her husband, confronting “the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman, and a feminist”.

Stating that Partition continued to be a sour point, Ms. Shree said it was a reality even for people like her, who belonged to a later generation. “Because I have grown up with everybody’s experience of Partition all around me, my neighbours, my friends. So, those stories are so much part of my upbringing that I am also a child of Partition,” she said.

“You [those who voiced for Partition] insisted that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together, and you made separate regions and [said] now live in peace. But still, they do not live in peace. Partition continues to be a sour point, and the border continues to be a very troubled border. It is a real wound that continues,” she said. 

Ms. Shree said the past, present, and the future were connected, and “it is important for us to realise its interconnectedness”. “Memory is about remembering. Perhaps, writing is about not forgetting, about remembering things that had happened and how they are relevant even today. We must remember in order to shape our future,” she said.

