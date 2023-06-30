Worried about bright students leaving State for higher education: Governor

June 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he is concerned about the lack of adequate faculty members in universities in the State.

“In the University of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi University, I know for sure there is a department [in which there is] not a single member faculty. What worries me is that there is a department and there is no faculty member for more than a decade,” he told mediapersons here on Friday.

To a question on how these universities had earned accreditation of national agencies, Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, said there were many universities that had manage to secure it.

When pointed out that institutions such as the University of Kerala and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, had gained top ranks in the National Institute Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education, he said the government cannot appoint agencies to rate the performance of universities as it would mean it was interfering in the educational system.

“My concern is not accreditation. My concern is all the bright students after Plus Two move to institutes outside the State,” he said.

On the decision of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to dismiss Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, Mr. Khan said that the lives of public workers should be transparent. He also justified his earlier decision to withdraw his pleasure visa-a-vis the continuation of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in office.

“You take the oath to uphold the unity and integrity of India. If a person who had taken the oath says publicly that a person from a particular region of the country cannot have understanding of the education system of another [region in the] country, I think that is a violation of the oath. Chief Minister did not consider it a violation of oath and he is continuing,” he said.

Mr. Khan also reiterated his earlier position that the Uniform Civil Code sought to achieve uniformity of justice and not intrude into the customs and rituals in various religions.