World Heritage Week celebrations in Muziris from November 19

The Muziris Heritage Project (MHP) has announced a slew of events as part of World Heritage Week celebrations, from November 19 to 25.

The initiative is aimed at creating awareness about the need to conserve the rich and varied culture of Kerala. All heritage museums in the Muziris region have been readied to receive visitors, including students, during the week, said K. Manoj Kumar, managing director, MHP.

Entry to museums, handicraft centres, memorials, and beaches will be free for school and college students during the heritage week. A night heritage walk will be held for women on November 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Paliam Nalukettu. This includes a museum visit, exhibition, handicrafts display, traditional dinner, and Thiruvathira performance.

On November 24, Kottayil Kovilakom and Chennamangalam will play host to a programme titled Citadel of Faith – Sketch and Walk. In addition, an art workshop will be held from November 29 to December 1 at the Kottapuram waterfront and visitors’ centre. This will include ghazal and art making.

Publications on Muziris will be available at prominent museums. For details, call 0480-2807717 or 97453 98487.

The MHP was launched in 2009 under Kerala Tourism and is aimed at conserving heritage structures spread across 150 sq. km in the North Paravur-Kodungalloor-Mathilakam area on the Ernakulam-Thrissur border.

Its other areas of focus include historical research, environmental initiatives, the development of handicrafts and art forms, and the creation of job opportunities. Muziris is said to have been a legendary port located in the area around 2,500 years ago and was the hub of the historic spice route. A visitor to the innumerable heritage locales and monuments will get a fair idea of 3,000 years of Kerala’s history, MHP sources said.