World-class stadium to come up at Perumbavoor

May 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Preliminary work for the project begins; ₹2 crore allotted for the purpose

The Hindu Bureau

A stadium will come up at Government Boys’ School, Perumbavoor, as part of efforts by the authorities to provide facilities for athletic activities. It will be the first stadium of its kind and the realisation of a long-time dream of residents, said a press release from the Public Relations department.

Preliminary work for the stadium has begun, and ₹2 crore has been allotted for the purpose. It will be a modern facility meeting global standards.

Along with an 11s football ground, there will be a 400-metre synthetic track. A pavilion for those attending events, exercise rooms, parking area, and dressing area will be part of the upcoming complex, the release added. Athletic events such as long jump, high jump, pole vault, and hammer throw will have specified spaces.

The engineering division of the State Sports Directorate is preparing the masterplan for the stadium. The District Sports Council, Kerala Athletics Association, and prominent members of the community of athletes such as Prof. P.I. Babu, T.P. Ouseph, Raju Paul, and Jimmy Joseph will be involved in the project. A meeting called by Eldose Kunnappillil, MLA, decided to speed up work.

