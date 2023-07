July 12, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - KOCHI

A workshop on waste-free Kerala for health inspectors in panchayats and municipalities was held in Kochi on July 11.

The programme was aimed at drafting the action plan for realising the goal of making the State waste-free by 2024. Officials of Suchitwa Mission suggested that the services of Haritha Karma Sena have to be stepped up to ensure proper waste management.