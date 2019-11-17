Workshop on UAPA held

At a time when the arrest of two young CPI(M) activists for their alleged Maoist links under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA) has stirred up a hornet’s nest, the State police on Saturday held a day-long workshop on various aspects of the dreaded act.
State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who opened the workshop, spoke on the investigation and prosecution of cases registered under UAPA. Having played a key role in the formation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mr. Behera dwelt at length on the strategic use of various sections of UAPA and the NIA Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor