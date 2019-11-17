Workshop on UAPA held

At a time when the arrest of two young CPI(M) activists for their alleged Maoist links under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA) has stirred up a hornet’s nest, the State police on Saturday held a day-long workshop on various aspects of the dreaded act.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, who opened the workshop, spoke on the investigation and prosecution of cases registered under UAPA. Having played a key role in the formation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mr. Behera dwelt at length on the strategic use of various sections of UAPA and the NIA Act.