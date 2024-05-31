Workshop on sustainable cooling technology held in Kochi

A workshop and exhibition on sustainable cooling technology was organised here on May 30 (Thursday) under the aegis of Energy Management Centre (EMC) Kerala and World Resource Institute India in collaboration with Indian Society of Heating and Refrigerating and Airconditioning Engineers’, Kochi chapter.

The exhibition focused on high insulation quality glasses, cool roof coatings and energy efficient mechanical cooling systems technology used in buildings. Energy experts, architects, engineers and other professional participated in the workshop, said a press release from EMC in Kochi after the workshop.

The workshop, among other issues, discussed the need for optimal use of air conditioning systems that add to atmospheric temperature. Experts participating in the workshop said the use of air conditioning systems will increase in the future raising energy demand. It was therefore important that awareness was created about sustainable and efficient cooling systems.