Workshop on sustainable blue economy regime held

April 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A preparatory workshop on the international programme on sustainable blue economy regime for the South Eastern Arabian Sea has decided to adopt one of each model fishing village in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Lakshadweep.

In India, the researchers will focus on small pelagic fishery, especially oil sardines, mackerels, and anchovies. The programme will focus on improving the profitability of the marine fishery sector and the socio-economic status of fishers. Developing climate-resilient fishery has also been identified as the key focus area.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), the University of Plymouth U.K. and the Ocean University of Sri Lanka.

KUFOS Vice Chancellor M. Rosalind George inaugurated the workshop.

Technological upgradation of carrier vessels, species-specific and gear-specific potential fishery zone advisories, vessel-specific sea state advisories and development of a robust marketing strategy were some of the expected outcomes of the blue economy regime, the organisers said.

Training programmes on post-processing, hygiene, value-addition, navigational skills, communication skills, e-marketing and entrepreneur development will also be undertaken under the programme.

The Indian component of the project will have KUFOS, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Karnatak University as its partners. The Nansen Environmental Research Centre India, the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology would also be partnering in the programme, expected to be launched in 2024, said the organisers.