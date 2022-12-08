  1. EPaper
Workshop on sexual harassment at workplace held in Kochi

November 25 to December 10 being observed to raise awareness about elimination of all forms of violence and discrimination against women

December 08, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith and social activist P.E. Usha were the chief guests at a workshop on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace organised by the Income Tax department at its office here on Thursday. G.V. Hemalatha Devi, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, welcomed the gathering. The period between November 25 and December 10 is being observed to raise awareness about elimination of all forms of violence and discrimination against women so as to ensure their safety, security, and holistic empowerment, according to a release.

