Kochi

Workshop on road safety in Kochi on July 9

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 19:55 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:57 IST

A day-long workshop, as part of a long-term campaign, ‘Accident-Free Cochin’, to reduce accidents in the city, will be held at Renai hotel on August 9.

The event is jointly organised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in association with KSCSTE-NATPAC and Kerala chapter of the National Safety Council with the support of BPCL-Kochi Refinery and Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said it would not be a one-off event but a continuous process to create awareness about road safety among people and draw up an action plan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is expected to draw around 350 participants representing various stakeholders, including the district administration, Public Works department, police, Motor Vehicles department, Health department, Kerala Road Safety Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, Kochi Corporation, and municipalities.

Experts will lead technical sessions. The workshop will focus on ensuring safe and inclusive mobility towards creating a sustainable Kochi. The event will be followed by a panel discussion about the various ways to implement the solutions evolved. “We will also invite suggestions from the public through social media and mails,” said Mr. Pillai.

Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal will inaugurate the workshop. Minister for Local Self Governments M.V. Govindan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will attend the event online. Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs Uma Thomas, K.J. Maxy, and T.J. Vinod, and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith will also attend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
road accident
Read more...