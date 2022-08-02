Workshop on road safety in Kochi on July 9

August 02, 2022 19:55 IST

The initiative is part of the ‘Accident-Free Cochin’ campaign

A day-long workshop, as part of a long-term campaign, ‘Accident-Free Cochin’, to reduce accidents in the city, will be held at Renai hotel on August 9.

The event is jointly organised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in association with KSCSTE-NATPAC and Kerala chapter of the National Safety Council with the support of BPCL-Kochi Refinery and Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said it would not be a one-off event but a continuous process to create awareness about road safety among people and draw up an action plan.

The event is expected to draw around 350 participants representing various stakeholders, including the district administration, Public Works department, police, Motor Vehicles department, Health department, Kerala Road Safety Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, Kochi Corporation, and municipalities.

Experts will lead technical sessions. The workshop will focus on ensuring safe and inclusive mobility towards creating a sustainable Kochi. The event will be followed by a panel discussion about the various ways to implement the solutions evolved. “We will also invite suggestions from the public through social media and mails,” said Mr. Pillai.

Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal will inaugurate the workshop. Minister for Local Self Governments M.V. Govindan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will attend the event online. Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs Uma Thomas, K.J. Maxy, and T.J. Vinod, and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith will also attend.