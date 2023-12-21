Workshop on capacity building in marine fish taxonomy concludes

December 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The five-day workshop on capacity building in marine fish taxonomy, described as a milestone in understanding ocean biodiversity, with the theme ‘Ichthyotaxonomy: Journey from Conventional to Molecular Methods’, concluded in Kochi on Thursday. The workshop was jointly organised by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and Fishery Survey of India.

Organisers of the programme said marine fish taxonomy constantly evolved as new species were discovered and existing species were re-classified based on scientific evidence. Taxonomy is crucial in biodiversity conservation because accurate identification of species is a starting point for effective decision-making about conservation and sustainable use of resources.

The workshop was meant to ignite young minds to initiate research in Ichthyotaxonomy with a formula to develop basic skills in young researchers and academics to understand the fundamental principles of fish taxonomy using conventional and molecular tools to discover new species. U.K. Sarkar, Director, ICAR-NBFGR; R. Jeyabaskaran, Director General, Fishery Survey of India; M. Habibullah, Director, CIFNET; Shine Kumar, Director, NIFPHATT - National Institute of Post Harvest Technology And Training; Sijo P. Varghese, Zonal Director, Fishery Survey of India, Kochi; and T. T. Ajith Kumar, Head, ICAR-NBFGR, Kochi and other eminent scientists participated in the programme.

Dr. Sarkar, who emphasised the importance of integrated taxonomy and its utility in cataloguing valuable marine fishery resources, pointed out that 50 species had been discovered over the last 40 years, and 25 of them were from the Peninsular marine waters.

About 45 participants from various research and academic organisations nationwide participated in the workshop. Theory and hands-on practical sessions on conventional and molecular taxonomy were part of the workshop, said the organisers.