GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on capacity building in marine fish taxonomy concludes

December 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day workshop on capacity building in marine fish taxonomy, described as a milestone in understanding ocean biodiversity, with the theme ‘Ichthyotaxonomy: Journey from Conventional to Molecular Methods’, concluded in Kochi on Thursday. The workshop was jointly organised by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and Fishery Survey of India.

Organisers of the programme said marine fish taxonomy constantly evolved as new species were discovered and existing species were re-classified based on scientific evidence. Taxonomy is crucial in biodiversity conservation because accurate identification of species is a starting point for effective decision-making about conservation and sustainable use of resources.

The workshop was meant to ignite young minds to initiate research in Ichthyotaxonomy with a formula to develop basic skills in young researchers and academics to understand the fundamental principles of fish taxonomy using conventional and molecular tools to discover new species. U.K. Sarkar, Director, ICAR-NBFGR; R. Jeyabaskaran, Director General, Fishery Survey of India; M. Habibullah, Director, CIFNET; Shine Kumar, Director, NIFPHATT - National Institute of Post Harvest Technology And Training; Sijo P. Varghese, Zonal Director, Fishery Survey of India, Kochi; and T. T. Ajith Kumar, Head, ICAR-NBFGR, Kochi and other eminent scientists participated in the programme.

Dr. Sarkar, who emphasised the importance of integrated taxonomy and its utility in cataloguing valuable marine fishery resources, pointed out that 50 species had been discovered over the last 40 years, and 25 of them were from the Peninsular marine waters.

About 45 participants from various research and academic organisations nationwide participated in the workshop. Theory and hands-on practical sessions on conventional and molecular taxonomy were part of the workshop, said the organisers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.