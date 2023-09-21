Workshop for food producers, distributors held in Kochi

September 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A one-day workshop for food producers and distributors was organised here on Thursday. The workshop began with a call to traders involved in the food business to use quality, food grade packaging materials. Samples of packaging materials are being collected and their quality standards are being tested, said Food Safety Commissioner V.R. Vinod at the inauguration of the workshop.

The workshop discussed use of materials other than plastic for food packaging to meet the standards set by the campaign for a waste-free Kerala.

Customers, who want food parcels and come with their own containers, will be give 5% to 10% discount on the sales price. Alternative materials for plastic for packaging food items will be studied and evaluated for their commercial viability. Discussions will be held with online delivery executives on the use of steel containers and their reuse. The traders involved in the business assured that packaging materials will be utilised taking into consideration the health of the public.

