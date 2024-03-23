ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop for aspiring women entrepreneurs

March 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop for aspiring women entrepreneurs will be held on March 26 at the Kerala Institute for Enterprises Development, Kalamassery. The workshop is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce.

It will focus on idea generation, business planning, women empowerment, socially responsible enterprises, and department schemes for entrepreneurs, said a press release here. Those interested in participating in the workshop can access http://kied.info/training-calender/ and register by March 25. For more details contact: 04842532890/2550322/9188922800.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US