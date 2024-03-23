March 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A one-day workshop for aspiring women entrepreneurs will be held on March 26 at the Kerala Institute for Enterprises Development, Kalamassery. The workshop is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce.

It will focus on idea generation, business planning, women empowerment, socially responsible enterprises, and department schemes for entrepreneurs, said a press release here. Those interested in participating in the workshop can access http://kied.info/training-calender/ and register by March 25. For more details contact: 04842532890/2550322/9188922800.

