Workshop calls for making child-friendly public spaces

December 07, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is bound to make its public spaces child-friendly, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Speaking at a conference on creating climate-resilient and child-friendly public spaces and making public spaces accessible to caregivers of young children and pregnant women, Mr. Anilkumar said children were more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The workshop, jointly organised by the ICLEI South Asia and the Kochi Corporation, called for introducing policy changes in urban planning and related areas to give priority to young children in climate mitigation plans.

Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF) India, an NGO, also partnered with the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development of the Kochi Corporation in the event.

Anubha Rajesh, chair professor at the Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research, Jamia Millia Islamia University; Ashish Rao Ghorpade, urban sector expert, ICLEI South Asia, and Prakash Paul, senior technical advisor, BvLF India, attended the workshop.

Ajanta Goswami, associate professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee; Kaushal Kumar Sharma, professor, Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Medha Prakash, associate (research and advocacy), ICLEI South Asia, and Pragya Jain, senior manager, Ipsos Research Private Limited, were present.

