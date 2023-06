June 08, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The works on the Munambam-Azheekode bridge that would provide a direct link between Ernakulam and Thrissur on the Coastal Highway would be inaugurated on Friday at Azheekode by Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The 1,123-metre-long, 15.70-metre-wide bridge and approach road are estimated to cost ₹160 cr. It would have a 1.50 metre footpath and 1.80 metre cycle track.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.