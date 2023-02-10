Workplace efficiency and dedication win an IT employee a premium luxury car

February 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Workplace efficiency won an employee of Webandcrafts, a leading global IT solution provider based in Koratty Infopark, a luxury car.

Clint Antony, working as a chief creative officer at the IT firm, received the gift at a function in Koratty Infopark recently. Hailing from Kattappana in Idukki, he is the first employee with the company since its inception in 2012 and has been instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

He was selected for the gift on account of his exceptional performance and dedication over the last 10 years.

“Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are honoured to have such a dedicated and hardworking team. Clint has been with us since the beginning and has played a vital role in our success. We wanted to show our appreciation for his efforts and loyalty and what better way to do it than by gifting a luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class,” said Abin Jose Tom, CEO and founder, Webandcrafts.

The company now has over 320 employees. The company provides various services such as custom-made mobility solutions, e-commerce development, web and mobile applications, and dynamic digital marketing strategies for over 650 clients from across the globe.

Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark, K.G. Girish Babu, founder-CEO Infopark Kerala, Joseph Matappally, mentor of Webandcrafts, Shamim Rafeek, corporate trainer, and business coach attended the event.