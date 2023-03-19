Workers’ unions plan action to press for sustaining PSUs in Kerala

March 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A combine of trade unions in Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the umbrella Central PSU Coordination Committee has drawn up a plan of action to demand sustaining PSUs and force the government to abandon its plans to shut down these units.

A convention of PSU employees has demanded that the plans to shut down the HIL India (formerly Hindustan Insecticides Limited) unit in Kalamassery should be dropped.

The PSU employees have raised, among others, demands such as increased investments in PSUs, withdrawal of the decision to wind up Central PSUs, protection of jobs in PSUs and ending of contract system of engaging workers, ending reappointment of retired hands, revision of wages of PSU employees and raising of minimum PF pension to ₹9,000.

The PSU employees will organise public action in the last week of March on unit basis to draw the attention of authorities to their demands, said a communication here. This will be followed by a march to Central government offices on April 28. The employees have also scheduled a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on May 10. An ‘HIL India Protection Meet’ will be organised at HMT Junction near Kochi on April 10.

A workshop on the future of HMT will be organised with the participation of employees and officers. A programme of action will be drawn up during the workshop. The employees will also organise a demonstration in Palakkad in April against the alleged move to sabotage attempts by the Kerala government to take over Instrumentation Limited, Palakkad.

A public meeting will be held in Thrissur in protest against the closure of all textile mills under the National Textiles Corporation in the State. PSU Coordination Committee leaders K. Chandran Pillai, Aji M. G., K.N. Gopinath, C.D. Nandakumar, S.B. Raju, B. Balagopal, C.K. Manishankar, and M.R. Rajan were among those who participated in the convention.