GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers stage protest against ‘anti-labour policies’ of FACT management

January 18, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The joint forum of workers’ organisations of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) staged a protest at the Udyogmandal unit against the alleged anti-worker policies of the management.

Their demands included release of performance-related pay to non-managerial staff and revision of shift allowance and salary and other benefits of workers in the CLR-DRW category, according to a release issued here.

K. Chandran Pillai, national secretary of the Centre for Trade Unions, inaugurated the protest. He urged the company management to consider the demands raised by the workers favourably.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.