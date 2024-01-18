Workers stage protest against ‘anti-labour policies’ of FACT management

January 18, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The joint forum of workers’ organisations of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) staged a protest at the Udyogmandal unit against the alleged anti-worker policies of the management.

Their demands included release of performance-related pay to non-managerial staff and revision of shift allowance and salary and other benefits of workers in the CLR-DRW category, according to a release issued here.

K. Chandran Pillai, national secretary of the Centre for Trade Unions, inaugurated the protest. He urged the company management to consider the demands raised by the workers favourably.