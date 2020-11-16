Workers protest against privatisation of BPCL

KOCHI

16 November 2020 22:54 IST

The combine of Kochi Refineries Workers’ Association and Cochin Refineries’ Employees Association have demanded that the move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) should be abandoned.

The employees’ unions demanded that the management of the company should also consider wage and salary hike in keeping with other public sector companies. The employees have launched a protest action raising these demands at the entrance gate of the refinery.

