Kochi

Workers protest against privatisation of BPCL

BPCL employees opposing privatisation staging a “nilppu samaram” (protest on foot) at the Kochi Refinery gate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The combine of Kochi Refineries Workers’ Association and Cochin Refineries’ Employees Association have demanded that the move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) should be abandoned.

The employees’ unions demanded that the management of the company should also consider wage and salary hike in keeping with other public sector companies. The employees have launched a protest action raising these demands at the entrance gate of the refinery.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 10:56:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/workers-protest-against-privatisation-of-bpcl/article33110391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY