GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worker killed after temporary lift crashes at warehouse in Unichira

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old headload worker was crushed to death after a temporary lift at a warehouse in Unichira near Thrikkakara collapsed on Wednesday evening.

Nasir, a headload worker affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and a native of Nedumbarath, Vattekkunnam, was brought dead after he sustained major injuries, according to a private hospital in Thrikkakara.

Officials of the Thrikkakara fire station said they received an alert around 5.20 p.m. about the accident. The temporary lift was attached to the three-storey warehouse used for storage of computer products. Nasir was loading products from a vehicle parked nearby the building when the lift collapsed.

Preliminary findings revealed that the rope supporting the lift broke and collapsed on him. The other workers had a narrow escape as they were standing a few feet away from the accident spot, they said.

Initial findings by the department showed that the rope used in the lift lacked strength, and that it was not greased properly. A detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, according to the officials.

The Kalamassery police registered a first information report following the incident and said that further investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Related Topics

accident (general) / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.