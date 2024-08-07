Worker killed after temporary lift crashes at warehouse in Unichira

A 47-year-old headload worker was crushed to death after a temporary lift at a warehouse in Unichira near Thrikkakara collapsed on Wednesday evening.

Nasir, a headload worker affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and a native of Nedumbarath, Vattekkunnam, was brought dead after he sustained major injuries, according to a private hospital in Thrikkakara.

Officials of the Thrikkakara fire station said they received an alert around 5.20 p.m. about the accident. The temporary lift was attached to the three-storey warehouse used for storage of computer products. Nasir was loading products from a vehicle parked nearby the building when the lift collapsed.

Preliminary findings revealed that the rope supporting the lift broke and collapsed on him. The other workers had a narrow escape as they were standing a few feet away from the accident spot, they said.

Initial findings by the department showed that the rope used in the lift lacked strength, and that it was not greased properly. A detailed investigation will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, according to the officials.

The Kalamassery police registered a first information report following the incident and said that further investigation would be conducted into the incident.